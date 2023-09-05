Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EXP. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.80.

Shares of EXP traded down $10.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.06. 454,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,099. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $101.98 and a 52-week high of $195.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.62. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $601.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $852,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,771,044.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $852,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,771,044.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,613 shares of company stock worth $2,477,230. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

