Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1095 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.51. The company had a trading volume of 34,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,529. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.87.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth $27,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.