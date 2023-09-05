Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1095 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.51. The company had a trading volume of 34,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,529. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.87.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.
