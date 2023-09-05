Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Price Performance

EFR traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.23. 77,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,524. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $12.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 286,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 38,751 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 17,628 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

