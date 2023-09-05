Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0764 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of EVG stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 13,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,977. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $11.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVG. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $699,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 43,083 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

