Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0764 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of EVG stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 13,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,977. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $11.22.
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
