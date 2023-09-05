Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0553 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EXG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.77. 342,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,097. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 664,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 38,733 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 28.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 692,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 152,754 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.