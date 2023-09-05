Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Sells $96,856.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $96,856.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,111.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 11th, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ EA traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.50. 1,963,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269,917. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $140.30. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,384,890,000 after buying an additional 349,575,404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,343,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,474 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,638,706 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,768,940,000 after purchasing an additional 726,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Electronic Arts by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $827,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.64.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

