Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Shares Up 2.3%

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 129,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the average session volume of 47,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Endurance Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$32.71 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.26.

About Endurance Gold

(Get Free Report)

Endurance Gold Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. It explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.