Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AGM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:AGM traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,861. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1 year low of $97.76 and a 1 year high of $180.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.48.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $84.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.32 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.69%. Research analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 31.59%.

In other news, Director Chester J. Culver sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $44,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,259.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brian M. Brinch sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.72, for a total transaction of $159,461.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chester J. Culver sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $44,562.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,259.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,584 shares of company stock worth $2,002,250 over the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

