Feedback (LON:FDBK) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 90 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.14). 210,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,384% from the average session volume of 14,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.50 ($1.11).

Feedback Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £12.00 million, a PE ratio of -692.31 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 93.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 124.58.

Feedback Company Profile

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, provides software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include TexRAD, a patent-protected software tool, which extracts and quantifies texture features in in pre-existing medical images, explore texture biomarkers for research into diseases like cancer, and uncovers biomarkers in medical images; and TexRAD Lung, a software tool for the analysis of lung cancer for clinical use in the European Union.

