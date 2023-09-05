Fetch.ai (FET) Trading 12.4% Higher Over Last Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $202.57 million and approximately $38.59 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000960 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00038583 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00026494 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00012857 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,496,595 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.