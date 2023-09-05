Filecoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $74.35 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $3.23 or 0.00012552 BTC on exchanges. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $74.35 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,961,452,535 coins and its circulating supply is 446,326,364 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

