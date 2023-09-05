FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Trading Down 6.8%

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FGROY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 131 ($1.65) to GBX 148 ($1.87) in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on FirstGroup from GBX 165 ($2.08) to GBX 160 ($2.02) in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on FirstGroup from GBX 130 ($1.64) to GBX 170 ($2.15) in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of FirstGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.0309 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This is an increase from FirstGroup’s previous dividend of $0.01.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

