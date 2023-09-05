Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) COO Guy Chiarello Sells 6,750 Shares

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $822,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 167,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,373,563.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Guy Chiarello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 1st, Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $848,812.50.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00.

NYSE:FI traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $121.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,109,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,637. The firm has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $130.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.00.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Fiserv by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 67,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Fiserv by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 104.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.90.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

