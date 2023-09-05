FUNToken Trading Down 0.7% This Week (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One FUNToken token can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $46.98 million and approximately $991,057.47 worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FUNToken

FUNToken’s launch date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

