Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Up 0.9% This Week

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Golden Goose token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Golden Goose has a market cap of $17,758.37 and $4.99 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Golden Goose Token Profile

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

