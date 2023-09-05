Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG) Trading Down 4.8%

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (CVE:GPG – Get Free Report) was down 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 37,590 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 35,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Grande Portage Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.74 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20.

Grande Portage Resources Company Profile

Grande Portage Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, explores for, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Herbert gold property comprising 91 unpatented mining claims and located 25km in the north of Juneau, Alaska.

