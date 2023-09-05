Grin (GRIN) Trading Down 7.8% Over Last Week

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $367,955.36 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25,732.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.06 or 0.00245102 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.20 or 0.00739205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00014314 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.67 or 0.00538929 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00059631 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00119019 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.