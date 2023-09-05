Grin Tops One Day Volume of $366,602.70 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. Grin has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and $366,602.70 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0271 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25,769.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00244856 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.44 or 0.00746829 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00014460 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.94 or 0.00535329 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00059700 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00118552 BTC.

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

