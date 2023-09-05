Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Trading 10% Higher

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 187,806 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 88,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Grown Rogue International Trading Up 10.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $37.57 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15.

Grown Rogue International Company Profile

Grown Rogue International Inc, a craft cannabis company, focuses on premium flower and flower-derived products. It produces a range of cultivars for consumers, which are classified as indicas, sativas, and hybrids. The company sells its products through dispensaries. Grown Rogue International Inc was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

