Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Plans Dividend of $1.14

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 1.1421 per share on Monday, November 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.
Guangdong Investment Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GGDVY traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $39.41. 1,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.60. Guangdong Investment has a fifty-two week low of $31.78 and a fifty-two week high of $58.03.
Guangdong Investment Company Profile
