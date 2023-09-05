Harbour Investment Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Harbour Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $769,926,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of RTX by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,587,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,398. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.42. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $123.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Argus lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RTX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

