HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CTO Sells $1,062,100.00 in Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CTO Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $1,062,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,748,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,856,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Armon Dadgar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $1,068,940.00.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,113,400.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $1,049,180.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $984,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Armon Dadgar sold 8,856 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $234,595.44.

Shares of HCP traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,117,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,176. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $37.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.12.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $137.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.11 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 73,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

