HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.97-$2.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $980-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $981.09 million.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of HealthEquity stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.84. 877,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,312. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -670.50, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.67 and a 200 day moving average of $61.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $244.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.85 million. On average, analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on HQY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HQY

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,177,630.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at $368,475.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $652,929.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,177,630.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at $368,475.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in HealthEquity by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.