Insider Selling: Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) CFO Sells 4,950 Shares of Stock

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 4,950 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $298,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,063,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

NYSE ALSN traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.64. The company had a trading volume of 682,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,072. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.53. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $61.53.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.95 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.93% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,928,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $402,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,451,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $472,836,000 after purchasing an additional 71,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,517,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,146,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,399 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.