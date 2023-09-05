Insider Selling: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total value of $1,859,100.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00.

Analog Devices stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,487,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,729. The company has a market capitalization of $90.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $200.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.6% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.21.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

