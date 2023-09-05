Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total value of $593,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,189,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Bedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total value of $560,850.00.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $6.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $597.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,467. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $614.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $567.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $508.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.67 billion, a PE ratio of 84.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on ServiceNow from $553.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.38.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,418,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

