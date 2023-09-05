Insider Selling: Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) CFO Sells 22,260 Shares of Stock

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas Glassbrooke Allen sold 22,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $150,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,299. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $288.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.18 million. Soho House & Co Inc. had a negative return on equity of 1,654.69% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHCO. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a report on Monday, August 14th. HSBC dropped their price target on Soho House & Co Inc. from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Soho House & Co Inc. from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Soho House & Co Inc.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

