Internet Computer (ICP) Price Reaches $3.31 on Top Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for approximately $3.31 or 0.00012838 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.47 billion and approximately $13.19 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00038586 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00026481 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 504,560,227 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,315,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

