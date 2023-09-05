Internet Computer (ICP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.46 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.46 billion and approximately $15.78 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.30 or 0.00012815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00038470 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00026417 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000122 BTC.

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 504,559,735 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,315,321 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

