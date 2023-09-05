Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Price Performance

IHIT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.31. 119,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,644. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $8.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 135,698 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,258,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 222.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 32,770 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 15,573 shares during the period.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

