Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Price Performance
IHIT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.31. 119,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,644. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $8.73.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
