Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

VMO traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,317. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $10.19.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMO. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,945,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 132,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 626,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 83,712 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 358,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 19,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 87,629 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

