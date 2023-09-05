Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Performance

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock remained flat at $9.77 during midday trading on Tuesday. 22,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,460. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 179,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 195.4% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 179,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 118,503 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 145,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 70,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 46,841 shares during the last quarter. 25.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.