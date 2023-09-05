iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.30.

Shares of IRTC stock traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.56. 337,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,406. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.18.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.14. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. The business had revenue of $124.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. Research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Bradley Mark J. increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

