iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,706,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,553 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of MML Investors Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $701,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $452.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,654,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,267. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $461.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $448.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.74.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

