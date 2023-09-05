Karen Walker Sells 4,000 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) Director Karen Walker sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,762.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sprout Social Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SPT traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $52.88. 300,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,431. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.68 and a beta of 0.92. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $79.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 17.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 99,513.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,578,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,941,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,958,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,021,000 after acquiring an additional 67,321 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,124,000 after acquiring an additional 33,580 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,388,000 after acquiring an additional 363,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,419,000 after acquiring an additional 512,466 shares in the last quarter.

SPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.82.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

