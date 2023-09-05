KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Announces $0.17 — Dividend

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.171 per share on Tuesday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

KE Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE BEKE traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.90. The company had a trading volume of 12,728,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,556,673. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.63. KE has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of -0.98.

Get KE alerts:

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. KE had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KE will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. New Street Research started coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on KE from $23.30 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Read Our Latest Report on BEKE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in KE by 17.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in KE in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KE in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

About KE

(Get Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.