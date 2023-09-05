Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:MCN)

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Price Performance

MCN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.33. 28,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,749. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $8.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.72.

Get Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 37.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 3.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter.

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.