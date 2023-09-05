Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

Merit Medical Systems stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $52.79 and a 1 year high of $85.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.41.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $543,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $543,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 22,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $1,539,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,415,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,214,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $854,345,000 after buying an additional 116,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $378,653,000 after buying an additional 377,858 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,928,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $216,551,000 after buying an additional 411,123 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,091,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $154,659,000 after buying an additional 14,133 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,022,000 after buying an additional 45,119 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

