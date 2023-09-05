MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0205 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MIN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.72. 207,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,336. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIN. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 163,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 710.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.