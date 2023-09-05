MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0205 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MIN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.72. 207,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,336. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MFS Intermediate Income Trust
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Intermediate Income Trust
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 5 Ways to Play Retail that will Profit in 2023
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- This Is Why It’s Not Too Late For You To Buy Meta Stock
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Why Analysts Say GE’s Healthcare Spinoff Has $20 Upside
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.