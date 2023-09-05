MFS Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MFM)

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE MFM traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $4.94. 61,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,737. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $5.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 8.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,051 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 48.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,371 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

