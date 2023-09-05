Morgan Stanley Lowers LG Display (NYSE:LPL) to Equal Weight

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LG Display in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

LG Display Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of LPL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.18. 125,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,058. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. LG Display has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.03. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 42.32% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that LG Display will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in LG Display by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $591,919,000,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 488.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 2.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

