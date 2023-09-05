Nano 1-Day Volume Hits $1.28 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00002499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $85.73 million and $1.28 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,748.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00244791 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.12 or 0.00742271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00014328 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.13 or 0.00536465 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00059617 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00118827 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

