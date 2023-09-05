NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) CFO Sells $19,267.06 in Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) CFO Ashley Cordova sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $19,267.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,363. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NovoCure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $21.42. 1,845,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $120.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.17.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $126.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.25 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 40.21% and a negative net margin of 34.35%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Friday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Friday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NovoCure in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NovoCure from $102.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovoCure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 26.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in NovoCure by 99.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 34.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in NovoCure by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Featured Stories

