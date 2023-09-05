Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.51 and last traded at $11.57. 42,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 49,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.24.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
About Nuveen Global High Income Fund
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.
