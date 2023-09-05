Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.51 and last traded at $11.57. 42,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 49,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.24.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,566,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,838,000 after buying an additional 79,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,631,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,349,000 after purchasing an additional 349,587 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 420,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48,656 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 326,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 32,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 1,233.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 265,489 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

