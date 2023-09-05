Ordinals (ORDI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $14.41 Million

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Ordinals has a market cap of $70.10 million and approximately $14.41 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ordinals token can currently be bought for about $3.34 or 0.00012982 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ordinals has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals-BRC20 platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 3.32701381 USD and is down -3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $14,696,643.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

