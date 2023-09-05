Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Trading Down 1.6%

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.
Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
