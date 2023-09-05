Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Shares Down 1%

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Free Report) dropped 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 113,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,059% from the average daily volume of 9,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.
Precision Optics Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 million, a P/E ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95.
About Precision Optics
Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.
