ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) Trading Down 1.2%

ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Get Free Report) were down 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.98 and last traded at $68.10. Approximately 98,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 311,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.91.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.50. The stock has a market cap of $357.53 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Dow30

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 319.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the second quarter worth about $81,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Dow30

The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.

