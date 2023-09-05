Quorum Information Technologies (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) Shares Down 18.6%

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 18.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. 46,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 217% from the average session volume of 14,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Quorum Information Technologies Stock Down 18.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53.

Quorum Information Technologies Company Profile

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

