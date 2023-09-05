Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 34,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 97,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The stock has a market cap of C$16.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 24.98 and a quick ratio of 10.20.
Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.
